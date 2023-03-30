Tampa Bay Rays fans sing team's praises for Opening Day of 25th season

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay Rays start their 25th season, it's safe to say some fans are a little more enthusiastic than others.

One group of friends outside Tropicana Field sang one of their original songs dedicated to wunderkind shortstop Wander Franco.

This is to the tune of the Flintstones' theme: "Wander. Wander Franco; He's the best shortstop in history. From the Dominican Republic. He will help us win a World Series."

"Because we are the biggest fans of the Rays and we are raising up every day," said Jason Schwader

"I love it. I've been a season ticket holder since Corona and it's been the best decision I ever made," said Manoli Andropoulos.

"I am happy. I'm here with my husband and our friends. We get to celebrate. They are like our family there. We know everybody and it's just always exciting to be here," said Michelle Andropoulos.

Stacie Campbell is one of those who remember when the Rays were born.

"My husband and I started dating, bringing our boys to the Rays games like $5 a ticket, I think it was," said Campbell.

Stacie and the Rays were a perfect match.

"It was so much fun. The seats were packed. It was great. Plus, we ended up getting married." said Campbell.

Others have come to love the Rays more recently.

"I think it's really fun to share an experience with the family to come on opening day and watch the sport that we all play and love," said Caden Kenny.