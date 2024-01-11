Eagles fan with a tie to Tampa gives her view of Monday's game with the Bucs

Philly sports fans have a reputation, sometimes well-earned, for being the absolute worst fans.

But one die-hard Philly fan is not so bad.

ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger's 93-year-old Grandma, Marge Burger. She won’t be making the trip to Tampa to watch her Philadelphia Eagles take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card game. Instead, she’ll be cheering from her couch in her Eagles sweatshirt in Landisville, Penn.

Grandma gave Kyle the Philadelphia perspective leading up to this Monday night game.