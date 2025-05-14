Dunedin High athletic trainer honored as best in Florida

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Dunedin High School football team practices under the watchful eye of its head coach and athletic trainer, Dr. Julie Burton.

“If I notice someone is moving sluggishly, I’m going over there, ‘Hey, what’s going on? Are you OK? Do you need an extra water break?’ The last thing I want to have on my hands is someone to collapse from a heat illness,” Burton said.

Dr. Burton is in her sixth season as the school’s athletic trainer, working with all the Dunedin sports teams, both Varsity and Junior Varsity.

“That’s a lot. So there is volleyball that has two. Baseball, two,” Burton said. “Oh my gosh. Do I really have to count? That’s a lot. I’ll say at least 20 teams.”

She attends all the practices and all the games.

Her effort and dedication to her job earned her the “Secondary School Athletic Trainer of the Year” by the Athletic Trainers’ Association of Florida.

It’s a recognition that comes as no surprise to her patients.

“I transferred halfway through the season. Already, she knew what I had to have taped within the first day,” Dunedin linebacker Matthan Hill said. “I told her one time, and she already knew everything.”

“I take the time to get to know my students and patients,” Burton said. “You just can’t tell what they are going through in a day. You’re able to tell when they are having the best day, and you’re able to tell when they are not having such a good day. Being that person who is there where they can come and just speak to whatever issue may be bothering them.”

According to the Athletic Trainers’ Association of Florida, there are 3,256 certified athletic trainers in Florida. There are 771 secondary schools, however 30 percent of the schools do not have an athletic trainer.

“My goal and mission is to see that all 67 counties in the state of Florida provide athletic training services for their high schools,” she said. “This is a very vulnerable population, youth. They’re out here practicing at all times. Not everyone has access to a healthcare provider, so for some, I’m it.”

Dr. Burton is growing the profession one wrist wrap and game at a time.

“I am with sports all the time and not many can say that they have a free ticket to every single game,” she said with a smile.