Miami Dolphins quarterback's future unknown after latest concussion

MIAMI, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's career may be on the line after he suffered another concussion, the third in his NFL career, Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Tagovailoa was running the ball on fourth down and trying to make a play when he lowered his head and ran into Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. He was the defensive back who nearly died on the field from a heart issue in January 2023.

After Hamlin and Tagovailoa collided, the quarterback's head hit the ground. Tagovailoa appeared to be making a fist with his right hand as he lay on the ground. It was movement consistent with something referred to as the “fencing response,” which can be common after a traumatic brain injury.

He stayed down for a few minutes, surrounded by teammates and medical staff, but eventually got to his feet and walked to the sidelines. Shortly after that, he was taken to the locker room. The team almost immediately announced that he was out for the rest of the game with a concussion.

The team said he had two during the 2022 season, and Tagovailoa was diagnosed with another concussion when he was a college player at Alabama.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa would get “proper procedural evaluation” and “appropriate care” on Friday.

“The furthest thing from my mind is, ‘What is the timeline?’ We just need to evaluate and just worry about my teammate, like the rest of the guys are,” McDaniel said. “We’ll get more information tomorrow and take it day by day from here.”

McDaniel said some players saw Tagovailoa in the locker room after the game and said they were encouraged. Tagovailoa spoke with some players and then went home after the game.

Tagovailoa signed a four-year, $212 million extension before this season — a deal that makes him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL — and was the NFL’s leading passer in Week 1 this season.

“If you know Tua outside of football, you can't help but feel for him,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said on Amazon following the game. “He's a great football player but he's an even greater human being. He's one of the best humans on the planet. I've got a lot of love for him and I'm just praying for him and his family, hoping everything's OK. But it's tough, man. This game of football that we play, it's got its highs and it's got its lows — and this is one of the lows.”

Tagovailoa's college years and first three NFL seasons were marred by injury, though he positioned himself for a big pay bump with an injury-free and productive 2023 as he led the Dolphins into the playoffs. He threw for 29 touchdowns and a league-best 4,624 yards last year.

The Dolphins quarterback said previously he contemplated his future in football after the two concussions he suffered in 2022. This third concussion during his NFL career has reignited talk about his career and the consequences of continuing to play.

Tagovailoa also suffered a concussion while playing at the University of Alabama.

McDaniel said it's not his place to say if Tagovailoa should return to football. “He'll be evaluated and we'll have conversations and progress as appropriate,” McDaniel said.

“I love Tua on and off the football field,” Bills edge Von Miller said. "I’m a huge fan of him. I can empathize and sympathize with him because I’ve been there. I wish him the best.”