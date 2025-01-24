Watch Now
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes named NFL executive of the year

Detroit Lions
Holmes is trying to pave the way for more minority hopefuls to make their way into the NFL front office.
Posted

Detroit Lions general manager and Tampa native Brad Holmes was named the 2024 NFL Executive of the Year for the second straight season on Friday.

Since Holmes' arrival, the Lions have gone from an NFL also-ran to one of the top teams in the league. In the 2024 season, the Lions earned the number one overall seed in the NFC Playoffs and won a franchise-record 15 regular-season games.

Holmes has been especially adept at working the annual NFL Draft.

Homecoming weekend in Tampa for Lions general manager

Under his watch, Holmes has drafted franchise players like defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Bronw, and offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

In 2024, injuries challenged his roster management. However, Holmes made moves each week to keep the team running, leading it to a 15-2 regular-season record.

With a second straight Executive of the Year win, he joins only one other general manager, Bill Polian, to win the award twice.

