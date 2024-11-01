Date set for Rays' Wander Franco sexual abuse trial

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A date has been scheduled to begin the sexual abuse trial for Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco.

The trial, which will take place in the Dominican Republic, is set to begin on Dec. 12, the attorney's office from Puerto Plata told ESPN on Thursday.

The 23-year-old is also facing charges of sexual exploitation against a minor and human trafficking. If convicted, Franco could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

ESPN reports that the case will be heard by three of five judges.

Franco has been under investigation by both the MLB and Dominican authorities since August 2023 due to social media posts suggesting he had a relationship with a minor.

Shortly after both investigations were launched, Franco agreed to be placed on the MLB's restricted list, removing him from the Rays roster. The former All-Star has not played since.

Franco was then moved to administrative leave by the league under its joint domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy with the Players' Association. Administrative leave is not disciplinary under the league's policy, and a player continues to be paid.

Judge Pascual Valenzuela reportedly determined in September that the prosecution's evidence and accusations had sufficient merits to warrant a trial.

Franco was given an 11-year, $182 million extension by the Rays in 2021 after playing just 70 games in his MLB career.