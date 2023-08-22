Wander Franco placed on administrative leave by MLB

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Wander Franco has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball as the league and law enforcement continue to investigate alleged relationships with underage girls in the Dominican Republic, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Franco had been on a seven-day stay on the restricted list, which ended Tuesday ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays homestand opener against Colorado.

The 22-year-old All-Star shortstop was placed on the restricted list for a week on Aug. 14 while MLB launched an investigation following social media posts suggesting Franco was in a relationship with a minor. The AP has not been able to verify the reported posts.

Ángel Darío Tejeda Fabal, a prosecutor in the Dominican Republic province of Peravia, said an investigation into Franco was open under a division specializing in minors and gender violence.

Franco was held out of the Rays' lineup on Aug. 13 in what manager Kevin Cash said was a day off, then missed a six-game West Coast trip while on the restricted list.

MLB and the Players' Association agreed to the joint domestic violence policy in 2015. It allows a player to be placed on administrative leave for seven days but allows for MLB to request extensions while it investigates.

A player continues to receive pay and accrue major league service while on administrative leave

In a statement, MLB said the current stay on administrative leave is not considered disciplinary under the collective bargaining agreement.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was on administrative leave from July 2, 2021, until the following April 29, when he was suspended for 324 games. The penalty was reduced by an arbitrator to 194 games. Bauer was accused of assault, an accusation he has repeatedly denied.

Franco has salaries of $2 million this season and next as part of a $182 million, 11-year contract that started in 2022.

Before his suspension, Franco was hitting .281 with 17 homers, 58 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases in 40 attempts over 112 games.

Eighteen players have been disciplined by MLB under the domestic violence policy. The last was New York Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero, who agreed on July 5 to a suspension for the final 76 games of the season.