Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: By the numbers

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open the NFL regular season Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys in one of the most anticipated early matchups of the season. Here’s a look at how the numbers break down for each team ahead of the prime time clash.

All-Time Records



Dallas Cowboys: 526-398-6 (5 Super Bowls won)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 526-398-6 (2 Super Bowls won)

Head-to-Head



Dallas: 15 wins

Tampa Bay: 4 wins

2020 Records:



Dallas: 6-10 (missed playoffs)

Tampa Bay: 11-5 (won Super Bowl)

When Tampa Bay has the ball...

2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offense (Out of 32 teams)

Points Scored: 3rd

Total Yards: 7th

Passing Yards: 2nd

Passing Touchdowns: 2nd

Net Yards per Passing Attempt: 8th

Interceptions: 16th

Rushing Yards: 28th

Rushing Touchdowns: 15th

Rushing Yards per Attempt: 25th

When the Cowboys have the ball...

2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defense:

Points allowed: 8th

Total Yards allowed: 6th

Passing Yards allowed: 21st

Passing Touchdowns allowed: 20th

Net Yards per Passing Attempt: 8th

Interceptions: 7th

Rushing Yards allowed: 1st

Rushing Touchdowns allowed 1st

Rushing Yards per Attempt: 1st

Betting Line

Favorite: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, -7.5 (this means a bet picking the Bucs would need the team to win by at least 8 points)

Over/Under: 51.5 (this means you can pick the teams to combine to score over or under 51.5 points)

Fun Facts:



When Tampa Bay and Dallas play, the home team has a definite advantage. The home team is only lost three times head-to-head (excluding playoffs)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was eight years old when Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers have won three straight games against the Cowboys dating back to 2012.

Tampa Bay has won two Super Bowls (2002, 2020) since Dallas last played in a Super Bowl (1995)

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians' offense led the league in scoring last season after finishing third in 2019.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians has coached under Marty Schotennheimer, Bill Cowher, and Mike Tomlin

The Dallas Cowboys don't play in Dallas. The stadium is located in Arlington, Texas

Bruce Arians held the record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback at Virginia Tech until 2016.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has coached some of the greatest quarterbacks ever including: Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Ben Roethlisberger. The trio of Brady, Manning, and Roethlisberger have combined to win 10 Super Bowls.

0 - the number of Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl appearances since 1995.

Both teams' first-ever draft picks are in the Hall of Fame: Bucs - Lee Roy Selmon; Cowboys - Bob Lilly

The Cowboys have not retired a single number in the team's history

The Bucs have at least 8 players who will likely be on the field Thursday that are at least 30 years old and one over 40

The Cowboys only have four starters who are at least 30 years old