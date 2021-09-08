Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: By the numbers

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open the NFL regular season Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys in one of the most anticipated early matchups of the season. Here’s a look at how the numbers break down for each team ahead of the prime time clash.
All-Time Records
- Dallas Cowboys: 526-398-6 (5 Super Bowls won)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 526-398-6 (2 Super Bowls won)
Head-to-Head
- Dallas: 15 wins
- Tampa Bay: 4 wins
2020 Records:
- Dallas: 6-10 (missed playoffs)
- Tampa Bay: 11-5 (won Super Bowl)
When Tampa Bay has the ball...
2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offense (Out of 32 teams)
Points Scored: 3rd
Total Yards: 7th
Passing Yards: 2nd
Passing Touchdowns: 2nd
Net Yards per Passing Attempt: 8th
Interceptions: 16th
Rushing Yards: 28th
Rushing Touchdowns: 15th
Rushing Yards per Attempt: 25th
When the Cowboys have the ball...
2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defense:
Points allowed: 8th
Total Yards allowed: 6th
Passing Yards allowed: 21st
Passing Touchdowns allowed: 20th
Net Yards per Passing Attempt: 8th
Interceptions: 7th
Rushing Yards allowed: 1st
Rushing Touchdowns allowed 1st
Rushing Yards per Attempt: 1st
Betting Line
Favorite: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, -7.5 (this means a bet picking the Bucs would need the team to win by at least 8 points)
Over/Under: 51.5 (this means you can pick the teams to combine to score over or under 51.5 points)
Fun Facts:
- When Tampa Bay and Dallas play, the home team has a definite advantage. The home team is only lost three times head-to-head (excluding playoffs)
- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was eight years old when Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl.
- The Buccaneers have won three straight games against the Cowboys dating back to 2012.
- Tampa Bay has won two Super Bowls (2002, 2020) since Dallas last played in a Super Bowl (1995)
- Bucs head coach Bruce Arians' offense led the league in scoring last season after finishing third in 2019.
- Bucs coach Bruce Arians has coached under Marty Schotennheimer, Bill Cowher, and Mike Tomlin
- The Dallas Cowboys don't play in Dallas. The stadium is located in Arlington, Texas
- Bruce Arians held the record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback at Virginia Tech until 2016.
- Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has coached some of the greatest quarterbacks ever including: Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Ben Roethlisberger. The trio of Brady, Manning, and Roethlisberger have combined to win 10 Super Bowls.
- 0 - the number of Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl appearances since 1995.
- Both teams' first-ever draft picks are in the Hall of Fame: Bucs - Lee Roy Selmon; Cowboys - Bob Lilly
- The Cowboys have not retired a single number in the team's history
- The Bucs have at least 8 players who will likely be on the field Thursday that are at least 30 years old and one over 40
- The Cowboys only have four starters who are at least 30 years old
Referee
Shawn Hochuli (8th season, 4th as a referee)
Tampa Bay is 2-2 in games refereed by Hochuli