Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: By the numbers

Posted at 5:29 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 17:29:48-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open the NFL regular season Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys in one of the most anticipated early matchups of the season. Here’s a look at how the numbers break down for each team ahead of the prime time clash.

All-Time Records

  • Dallas Cowboys: 526-398-6 (5 Super Bowls won)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 526-398-6 (2 Super Bowls won)

Head-to-Head

  • Dallas: 15 wins
  • Tampa Bay: 4 wins

2020 Records:

  • Dallas: 6-10 (missed playoffs)
  • Tampa Bay: 11-5 (won Super Bowl)

When Tampa Bay has the ball...
2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offense (Out of 32 teams)
Points Scored: 3rd
Total Yards: 7th
Passing Yards: 2nd
Passing Touchdowns: 2nd
Net Yards per Passing Attempt: 8th
Interceptions: 16th
Rushing Yards: 28th
Rushing Touchdowns: 15th
Rushing Yards per Attempt: 25th

When the Cowboys have the ball...
2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defense:
Points allowed: 8th
Total Yards allowed: 6th
Passing Yards allowed: 21st
Passing Touchdowns allowed: 20th
Net Yards per Passing Attempt: 8th
Interceptions: 7th
Rushing Yards allowed: 1st
Rushing Touchdowns allowed 1st
Rushing Yards per Attempt: 1st

Betting Line
Favorite: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, -7.5 (this means a bet picking the Bucs would need the team to win by at least 8 points)
Over/Under: 51.5 (this means you can pick the teams to combine to score over or under 51.5 points)

Fun Facts:

  • When Tampa Bay and Dallas play, the home team has a definite advantage. The home team is only lost three times head-to-head (excluding playoffs)
  • Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was eight years old when Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl.
  • The Buccaneers have won three straight games against the Cowboys dating back to 2012.
  • Tampa Bay has won two Super Bowls (2002, 2020) since Dallas last played in a Super Bowl (1995)
  • Bucs head coach Bruce Arians' offense led the league in scoring last season after finishing third in 2019.
  • Bucs coach Bruce Arians has coached under Marty Schotennheimer, Bill Cowher, and Mike Tomlin
  • The Dallas Cowboys don't play in Dallas. The stadium is located in Arlington, Texas
  • Bruce Arians held the record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback at Virginia Tech until 2016.
  • Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has coached some of the greatest quarterbacks ever including: Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Ben Roethlisberger. The trio of Brady, Manning, and Roethlisberger have combined to win 10 Super Bowls.
  • 0 - the number of Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl appearances since 1995.
  • Both teams' first-ever draft picks are in the Hall of Fame: Bucs - Lee Roy Selmon; Cowboys - Bob Lilly
  • The Cowboys have not retired a single number in the team's history
  • The Bucs have at least 8 players who will likely be on the field Thursday that are at least 30 years old and one over 40
  • The Cowboys only have four starters who are at least 30 years old

Referee
Shawn Hochuli (8th season, 4th as a referee)
Tampa Bay is 2-2 in games refereed by Hochuli

