Cowboys vs. Bucs: What you need to know

TAMPA, Fla. — The day Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans have been waiting on is finally here. The first game of the year is Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys, and a sold-out crowd is expected at Raymond James Stadium. Here, find everything you need to know about the NFL's regular-season kickoff game.
GAME DETAILS
Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium
Capacity: 65,618
Tickets: SOLD OUT (still available through the "secondary market")
Weather: Chance of rain/storms in the early evening before 8 p.m. Then scattered showers
Temperature: upper 70s to low 80s
Winds: 5-10 mph
Gates: Open for suite/club level at 5:45; open for all levels at 6:45 p.m.
TRAFFIC AND PARKING
Drivers and pedestrians should allow for extra travel time and to travel through the area with caution. Those not attending the game are encouraged to travel on alternate routes.
Expect heavy traffic on the main roads around the stadium including: Dale Mabry, Himes, Columbus and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Also, Tom McEwen Blvd. (AKA Tampa Bay Blvd.) will be closed between Dale Mabry and Himes Ave.
Road Closures:
Wednesday, September 8, 7:00 p.m. to Friday, September 10, 5:00 a.m. - Northbound outside lane on N Boulevard from W Cypress Street and W Green Street - W Laurel Street between N Boulevard and Doyle Carlton Drive
Parking lots open at 4:45 and RVs can park in Lot 14.
STADIUM PROTOCOLS
Fans will not be temperature screened and masks are not required at the stadium. The team and NFL does encourage the usage of masks for encouraged indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
The Tampa Sports Authority is continuing with enhanced cleaning and disinfection of high-traffic areas. All restrooms have been retrofitted with touchless fixtures and all concession stands will have plexiglass dividers with all staff wearing masks.
All parking lots and concessions are completely cashless. Reverse ATMs will be available to convert cash into cards for purchases. Mobile ordering will also be available with pickups at eight different areas in Raymond James Stadium.
STREAMING
If you can't get to the stadium, there will be streams available through Yahoo Sports, the Buccaneers app, and online at Buccaneers.com.
NOTE: These may have limited availability based on geographic and device restrictions.
BETTING LINE
Favorite: Buccaneers, -8
Over/Under: 51.5
(Lines per Caesars Sportsbook/CBSSports.com)
Dallas was 5-11 against the spread in 2020
Tampa Bay was 0-5 against the spread in primetime games in 2020
MORE INFORMATION
53-Man Gameday Roster: Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Dallas Cowboys
