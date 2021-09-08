Traffic and parking at the Bucs' season opener Thursday

The day Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans have been waiting on is finally here. The first game of the year is Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys, and a sold out crowd is expected at Raymond James Stadium.

But all those fans mean lots of traffic and road closures in the area. Here's what you need to know.

Drivers and pedestrians alike are advised to allow for extra travel time and to travel through the area with caution. Those not attending the game are encouraged to travel on alternate routes. We anticipate heavy traffic on the main roads around the stadium - Dale Mabry, Himes, Columbus and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Also, Tom McEwen Blvd. (AKA Tampa Bay Blvd.) will be closed between Dale Mabry and Himes Ave.

Parking:

- Parking lots open at 4:45 and RVs can park in Lot 14.

Gates:

Suites/Clubs open at 5:45 PM

All other gates open at 6:45 PM

Additionally, traffic is expected to be heavy in Downtown Tampa on for the NFL Kickoff at Julian B Lane Riverfront Park.

ROAD CLOSURES:

On Saturday, September 4, from 6:00 a.m. to midnight - W Green Street between N Boulevard and W Laurel Street

Wednesday, September 8, 7:00 p.m. to Friday, September 10, 5:00 a.m. - Northbound outside lane on N Boulevard from W Cypress Street and W Green Street - W Laurel Street between N Boulevard and Doyle Carlton Drive

Event Parking:

Park in Ybor and take the Streetcar to Downtown -

Centro Ybor & Palm Ave Garages: $1/HR until 6pm - $10 All day after 6 p.m.

Downtown Parking Options:

Royal Regional Lot, Crosstown Lots, Convention Center and William F. Poe Garages: $10 - $20 all day

- Fort Brooke Garage, Pam Iorio: $2/HR

ADA Parking:

A limited number of accessible spaces are available on the Southside of JBL park and all public parking facilities -

A vehicle properly displaying a disabled parking permit is allowed a maximum of 4 hours at no charge at on-street parking meters (must activate at pay station)

Bicycle Parking -

Fort Brooke, Pam Iorio and William F. Poe Garages

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m.