USF unveils more renderings of new on-campus stadium ahead of groundbreaking

TAMPA, Fla. — The Bulls are fresh off two back-to-back wins, including a 44-21 thrashing win over rivals Florida Atlantic, and now, fans have another reason to keep the good vibes going.

On Wednesday, the University of South Florida released four renderings for its new on-campus stadium.

The renderings show how the student section will look in the evening and three new versions of the stadium's inside and outside.

"We are thrilled to bring our on-campus stadium vision closer to reality, and these new renderings give Bulls fans an exciting glimpse into the game day experience awaiting them," Vice President for Athletics Michael Kelly said in a statement. "Our priority is to deliver an unparalleled fan experience. Key features of the stadium, such as the inviting north lawn, southside premium tower, and expansive concourse, are specifically designed to enhance comfort and offer unique amenities that cater to our community. This stadium is truly being designed by USF, for USF, reflecting valuable input from our students, alumni, Bulls Nation, and the greater Tampa Bay community to elevate the overall experience."

Take a look at the renderings below

The student section will be placed on the west-side seating of the stadium and feature the team's logo, USF Athletics said in a news release. The logo will illuminate at night, bringing an "electric atmosphere under the stadium lights." A DJ deck will also be placed at the bottom of the student section. Food and beverage concession stands will be in the section for students only.

University of South Florida

One of the renderings showed the north lawn area outside of the stadium that will be used for tailgating, live music, sponsored gatherings and other non-game day events. This part will always be open to fans throughout each game.

University of South Florida

The seats and stands on the south side of the stadium will serve as the home side. The stands will be shaded and will also have premium seating available.

University of South Florida

The entire stadium will have a concourse 10 rows above the field so fans can still have a good view of the game while exploring different concessions.

University of South Florida

The released rendering comes ahead of the stadium's groundbreaking ceremony, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. The event will be live-streamed on ESPN+ and USF Athletics and the school's social media accounts.