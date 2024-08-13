USF running back Ta'Ron Keith looking to bowl over the competition

TAMPA, Fla. — For the first time in years, the University of South Florida football team has some real momentum thanks to recruiting from second-year head coach Alex Golesh.

An intriguing piece they picked up this offseason is Ta’Ron Keith, a running back transfer from Bowling Green State University. Ironically, he happened to leave his bowling ball behind to come to Tampa.

“It became of hobby. My high score one day, I hit a 233,” Keith said. “Yeah, I kinda like this. I’ve been so focused on football I haven’t even got a chance to bring my ball down. My ball is still up there.”

The bowling ball may still be in Kentucky, but his heart has always been in Florida. He played at Mainland High School in Deland and committed to USF but transferred to Bowling Green when coach Charlie Strong was fired after the 2019 season.

“I’m able to see my family and friends. I can grind more,” Keith said. “I have to get adjusted back to the heat. It just feels good to be back home and play for my home state.”

Keith joins a backfield that already has Nay’Quan Wright and Kelley Joiner.

“Pick your poison, you know,” Joiner said. ‘All of us have our own playing style. Me and Ta’ron are kind of similar. He can do everything the coach asks: return man, running back, slot. He played at Bowling Green. He’s a very explosive back.”

The coaching staff hopes Keith can be a valuable contributor to the offense and special teams after earning All-MAC honors in 2022 as a kick returner.

“It was an easy decision to bring him in,” USF coach Micah James said. “You get a chance to get a player like this with experience, versatility…he’s a unique player.”

“I’m not really playing for numbers,” Keith added. “I have personal goals, but team goals come first. That’s to win a conference championship and then we’re trying to win a national championship.”

USF opens the season at home against Bethune-Cookman on August 31.