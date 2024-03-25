SoFlo Rodeo cheer on USF Bulls this weekend during NIT

- The USF Bulls hosted its first postseason game at the Yuengling Center for the first time in 14 years.
- The SoFlo Rodeo and others showed up more than four hours before game time to show their support.
- "Fifteen wins at home is legendary and it's a good feeling to have, especially going into the NIT. The season we've had, being ranked in the actual NCAA Division, it's insane," Dylan Baez, student, explained.
- Watch other USF faithful describe their love for the Bulls above.
