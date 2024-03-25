Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUSF Sports

Actions

SoFlo Rodeo cheer on USF Bulls this weekend during NIT

The USF Bulls hosted its first postseason game at the Yuengling Center for the first time in 14 years. The SoFlo Rodeo and others showed up more than four hours before game time to show their support. "Fifteen wins at home is legendary and it's a good feeling to have, especially going into the NIT. The season we've had, being ranked in the actual NCAA Division, it's insane," Dylan Baez, student, explained.
Posted at 10:22 PM, Mar 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-24 22:22:37-04
  • The USF Bulls hosted its first postseason game at the Yuengling Center for the first time in 14 years.
  • The SoFlo Rodeo and others showed up more than four hours before game time to show their support.
  • "Fifteen wins at home is legendary and it's a good feeling to have, especially going into the NIT. The season we've had, being ranked in the actual NCAA Division, it's insane," Dylan Baez, student, explained.
  • Watch other USF faithful describe their love for the Bulls above.

Latest Sports News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.