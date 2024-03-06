No. 24 South Florida beats Tulane 85-72, extends winning streak to 15 games

TAMPA, Fla. — Chris Youngblood had 29 points and five assists and No. 24 South Florida won its 15th straight game, beating Tulane 85-72 on Tuesday night.

Kasean Pryor scored 13 points and Selton Miguel added 12 for the Bulls (23-5, 16-1 American Athletic Conference), the conference's regular-season champions. USF was playing its first home game and second overall as a team ranked in the Top 25 in the program's half-century history.

Jaylen Forbes scored 24 points for Tulane (13-16, 4-13), which has lost seven straight, the team's longest losing streak since an eight-game skid in 2019-20.

Forbes picked-up his fourth foul with 5:49 to play and Tulane trailing 69-67. After USF's Brandon Stroud made a layup, Forbes went to the bench and the Bulls got two baskets from Youngblood and a 3-pointer from Stroud for a 78-67 lead.

Youngblood scored 12 points as USF took a 44-43 lead at halftime. Forbes shot 5 for 7 from 3-point range and had 17 points in a first half that featured 13 lead changes.

BIG PICTURE

Tulane: Entered 20th in the nation in scoring at 82.6 points, but were allowing 80.

South Florida: Is poised to make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2012 after winning its first regular-season conference championship. This is just the second winning season for the Bulls since 2012. USF has reached the tourney three times.

HARD CONTACT

Forbes and Miguel collided six minutes into the game and were down on the floor for a period of time. Both returned after missing a few minutes.

UP NEXT

Tulane: Ends the season Friday night at home against Wichita State.

South Florida: Closes the regular season at Tulsa on Saturday night.