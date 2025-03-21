USF looks to make a run in historic NCAA tournament

COLUMBUS, Oh. — Prior to the AAC tournament, the USF women's basketball team was on the outside looking in for the NCAA tournament. The Bulls won three games in three days to earn the conference title and punch a ticket into the field of 68.

USF regularly plays one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country, and the Bulls credit that as one of the main reasons why they were able to find late-season success.

"We have a tough schedule in November, December, so we ready for this," USF forward Carla Brito said before Thursday's practice. "We're not putting pressure on ourselves. We just want to enjoy the moment and also enjoy with this special group that we will have so much fun."

It's been quite the journey for graduate student, and Bulls guard Sammie Puisis. She transferred from Florida St. to USF prior to the 2022-'23 season. She saw an increase in playing time and a bigger role in the Bull's offense.

Now, she's regarded as one of the best three-point shooters in the country. Puisis missed almost all of last season with a knee injury, but she was able to bounce back, pick up where she left off, and get one more chance to play in the NCAA tournament.

"I've been super blessed with coming back from a tough injury, getting to play another year and having great teammates and Coach Jose helping me through all of it," Puisis said Thursday. "I'm just trying to enjoy every second because I know the next game could be my last, but I am very grateful for this entire year."

USF is the #12 seed in the Birmingham Region of the bracket. They'll face #5 seed Tennessee in their first-round game in Columbus, OH. Puisis, a native of nearby Mason, OH, can't wait for her full-circle moment.

"My family, relatives, old friends from high school, AAU coaches, they're all coming," Puisis said with a smile. "It will be really exciting. I never thought coming back to Ohio after so many years, it's pretty sweet."

This year's NCAA women's tournament is historic. For the first time ever, each team in the bracket will get a share of the profits that the NCAA makes from the tournament.

USF head coach Jose Fernandez has been at the helm for 25 years. He says this type of revenue sharing- which the men's tournament has done for decades- is long overdue.

"Student-athletes, coaches, athletic departments, conferences- our women's game deserves this. Women's basketball has value," Fernandez said bluntly. "Hopefully, all around the country, athletic directors and sports administrators see the value that women's basketball has, and they will continue to invest in women's basketball."

The Bulls (23-10) and Lady Vols (22-9) tip off at 8 p.m. tonight on ESPN.