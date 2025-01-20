Report: Tampa to host College Football Playoff Title Game in 2029

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa will host the 2029 College Football Playoff Title Game, replacing Dallas as the home city, according to a report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

Breaking: Tampa replaces Dallas to host Jan. 22, 2029 @CFBPlayoff title game, sources said. Other future national title sites, as I reported in May, remain Las Vegas (Jan. 25, 2027), New Orleans (Jan. 24, 2028) & Miami (Jan. 21, 2030). Tampa also hosted 2017 title game. Dallas… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 20, 2025

According to McMurphy's report, Dallas cited scheduling conflicts as the reason for backing out of hosting the game, which is tentatively scheduled for January 22, 2029.

The national title game will be in Las Vegas in 2027, New Orleans in 2028, Tampa in 2029, and Miami in 2030. Miami will also host next year's national title game on January 19, 2026.

Ohio State and Notre Dame play for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night.