Watch Now
SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Report: Tampa to host College Football Playoff Title Game in 2029

CFP Cotton Bowl Football
Gareth Patterson/AP
The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy is shown before the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game between Texas and Ohio State, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
CFP Cotton Bowl Football
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa will host the 2029 College Football Playoff Title Game, replacing Dallas as the home city, according to a report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

According to McMurphy's report, Dallas cited scheduling conflicts as the reason for backing out of hosting the game, which is tentatively scheduled for January 22, 2029.

The national title game will be in Las Vegas in 2027, New Orleans in 2028, Tampa in 2029, and Miami in 2030. Miami will also host next year's national title game on January 19, 2026.

Ohio State and Notre Dame play for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night.

"I just really want people to know how much she meant to us"
A Brooksville bride-to-be surprised her dying grandmother with a special wedding ceremony months before her actual wedding date.

Brooksville bride surprises dying grandmother with special wedding ceremony

Latest Sports News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.