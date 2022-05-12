Watch
Chiefs play Bucs in Week 4 Super Bowl 55 rematch

Posted at 8:48 AM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 08:48:31-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL regular season schedule started to leak ahead of the full release Thursday night and one of the first games announced features the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 2 in a Week 4 matchup. It will be the fourth meeting between Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Week 4 game is the second regular-season game announced for the Buccaneers. The team also knows it will play the Seattle Seahawks in Germany on November 13.

The full NFL regular-season schedule will be released starting at 8 p.m. Thursday.

