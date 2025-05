TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays closer Pete Fairbanks is known for his entertaining postgame quotes, big personality, and strikeouts.

WATCH: Catching Rays with Pete Fairbanks

Catching Rays with Pete Fairbanks

Fairbanks is off to a fantastic 2025 season with 10 saves and a 2.05 earned run average in 22 innings pitched.

WFTS Rays closer Pete Fairbanks and Kyle Burger

But Fairbanks is much more than baseball, as sports anchor Kyle Burger found out when they played a game of catch at Steinbrenner Field in “Catching Rays.”