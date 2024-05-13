Watch Now
Catching Rays with outfielder Jonny DeLuca

Kyle Burger gets to know Rays outfielder Jonny DeLuca
ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger gets to know Tampa Bay Rays' Jonny DeLuca off the field while having a game of catch on the field.
Jonny DeLuca
Posted at 3:22 PM, May 13, 2024
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays (20-21) acquired outfielder Jonny DeLuca in a December trade that sent pitcher Tyler Glasnow to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

DeLuca started this season on the injured list after fracturing his right hand during a spring training game. Since being activated from the IL, he's gotten off to a hot start with the Rays. In nine games this season, he's batting .286 with 10 RBI.

ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger wanted to get to know Jonny better off the field, and there is no better way to do that than with a game of catch.

Kyle learns about Jonny's life growing up as a Dodgers fan in southern California, his love for surfing and skateboarding, and why he decided to get his ear pierced.

