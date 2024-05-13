Catching Rays with outfielder Jonny DeLuca

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays (20-21) acquired outfielder Jonny DeLuca in a December trade that sent pitcher Tyler Glasnow to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

DeLuca started this season on the injured list after fracturing his right hand during a spring training game. Since being activated from the IL, he's gotten off to a hot start with the Rays. In nine games this season, he's batting .286 with 10 RBI.

ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger wanted to get to know Jonny better off the field, and there is no better way to do that than with a game of catch.

Kyle learns about Jonny's life growing up as a Dodgers fan in southern California, his love for surfing and skateboarding, and why he decided to get his ear pierced.

