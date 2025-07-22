Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Catching Rays with Jake Mangum

Kyle Burger gets to know Rays outfielder Jake Mangum
JAKE MANGUM.jpg
WFTS
Sports anchor Kyle Burger chats with Rays outfielder Jake Mangum
JAKE MANGUM.jpg
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jake Mangum has been one of the best stories in Major League Baseball this season. The 29-year-old rookie has been a bright spot with his bat and his glove.

Entering Tuesday, “The Mayor” is batting .301, only behind all-star first baseman Jonathan Aranda’s .316 for best on the team.

TIM 5662_01.jpg
Rays outfielder Jake Mangum

Mangum played four seasons at Mississippi State University and spent 438 games during his time in the minor leagues before finally getting the call to the big leagues earlier this season.

Sports anchor Kyle Burger played a game of catch with Mangum at Steinbrenner Field to get to know the hugely popular player on and off the field.

Screenshot 2025-07-22 at 12.46.25 PM.png
Sports anchor Kyle Burger and Rays outfielder Jake Mangum

'I don’t like gotchas!' Florida drivers confused by school speed zone camera law, but they aren't alone

As more Florida cities and counties add cameras to catch drivers speeding through school speed zones, confusion is also rolling in from drivers who say school zone signs aren’t clear.

'I don’t like gotchas!' FL drivers confused by state's school speed zone camera law, but they aren't alone

Latest Sports News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.