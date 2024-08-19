Catching Rays with Ben Rortvedt

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In his first season with the Tampa Bay Rays, Ben Rortvedt is batting .247 with three home runs and 28 runs batted in (87 games) while splitting time at catcher.
ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger gets to know Rortvedt with a game of catch on the turf at Tropicana Field.
- Rortvedt is from Verona, Wisconsin
- He was drafted by the Minnesota Twins 56th overall in the 2016 MLB Draft
- He adopted a cat named Sully after he had surgery last season. Rortvedt also has a custom glove with Sully’s picture on it.