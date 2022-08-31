Bucs' WR Scotty Miller "fortunate" to make the team

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut their roster down to 53 players as they prepare for the season opener on Sept. 11 at Dallas.

The toughest decisions came in the wide receiver room.

The Bucs have an elite group that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones and Russell Gage. The thought was that Tyler Johnson could fill out that fifth spot on the depth chart.

But Johnson, a 2020 fifth-round pick, was a surprise cut. He led the team in receiving during the preseason, but for head coach Todd Bowles, Johnson did not bring anything to the table on special teams.

“It was tough. We have a lot of receivers,” Bowles said. “When you get down to the fifth and sixth receivers, Jaelon Darden returns punts and kicks. Tyler as a sixth receiver, to dress on Sundays, you got to be able to play special teams and contribute. He is a great pass receiver, he can catch the ball, very good player. No special teams value.”

Johnson’s departure was bittersweet news for wide receiver Scotty Miller.

“We were all really tight with T (Tyler Johnson),” Miller said. “It’s like a family, brotherhood, especially in each room, the receiver room. It’s tough to see a guy like that go.”

Miller said he’s fortunate to make the team that’s loaded with talent. He described the last 24 hours as stressful, not knowing if he’d be back as a Buc.

“That final cut day was wild,” Miller said. “You never really know how it’s going to shake out. Really I just tried to get my mind prepared for whatever. I happened to stick on the team here, make the team. I’m really excited to be here, be a part of something special.”

Johnson was not out of work for very long. He was signed by the Houston Texans.