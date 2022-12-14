Bucs want to "flush" latest loss, focus on Bengals

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) look to bounce back from an embarrassing 35-7 loss against the San Francisco 49ers last week.

“It’s easier to get over, actually,” head coach Todd Bowles said. “It’s easier to get over as opposed to losing a close one.”

The Bucs are back home for week 15 and back under the .500 mark for the season. Despite the losing record, Tampa Bay is still in first place in the NFC South division.

“The same way you flush it out when you win like that,” center Robert Hainsey said. “You watch the film. You got to improve from it. At the end of the day, you’re not dwelling on it or riding it if it’s a good game.”

“I think the message was delivered clearly when we came back in on Monday after a tough loss on the west coast,” defensive end Akiem Hicks added. “Without saying too much, we have to look inside to answer the problems we have.”

Those problems include penalties. The Bucs committed eight for 62 yards against the Niners. Offensive tackle Donovan Smith had been flagged for six holding penalties in 11 games, including twice negating touchdowns.

“Physically correctable, we got to correct him,” Bowles said. “You can’t keep doing the same thing over and over again. It’s costing us.”

“Football is hard enough as it is,” Hainsey added. “Beating yourself just makes it that much harder. It’s too hard a game to beat yourself at the same time. We have to do everything to eliminate the mistakes.”

The Bucs could soon get some help on the offensive line, but not likely this week. Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs returned to practice after missing the last two games with a high ankle sprain.

Tampa Bay will host Cincinnati Sunday at 4:25 p.m.