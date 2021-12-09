Bucs' Tom Brady among top five receiving Pro Bowl votes

TAMPA, Fla. — While you're most likely not going to see Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in the Pro Bowl, he remains in the top five players receiving Pro Bowl votes from the fans.

The National Football League said Thursday Brady stands fourth overall in most Pro Bowl votes, though he is number one for quarterbacks receiving Pro Bowl votes. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor leads the league in Pro Bowl votes followed by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and just behind Brady is Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

If selected to the Pro Bowl this year, which is as close to a guarantee as anything, Brady will become set the all-time record for most Pro Bowl selections by an NFL player. He's currently tied with Peyton Manning, Tony Gonzalez, Bruce Matthews, and Merlin Olsen with 14 Pro Bowl selections in his career. The next most among active players is Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers with nine selections.

This season, at age 44, Brady has the Buccaneers likely headed to the playoffs and another possible Super Bowl run. The Bucs are 9-3 on the season as Brady has passed for more than 3700 yards with three games remaining to go along with 34 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions, all while completing nearly 70 percent of his passes.