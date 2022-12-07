Bucs to face NFL's top defense against 49ers

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) are still buzzing over Monday night’s dramatic win over the New Orleans Saints.

“Just to get a win like that against a division opponent, in the fashion we won, it’s amazing,” Bucs offensive lineman Shaq Mason said. “The energy is still around the building right now. Definitely, something to build off of.”

Tampa Bay doesn’t have much time to celebrate as they prepare for a match-up of division leaders. The San Francisco 49ers (8-4) boast one of the best defenses in the NFL — allowing the fewest points and fewest yards, and are the best team at stopping the run.

“They play hard, number one,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “Very fundamentally sound in the secondary. They do a good job punching out the football. They can get pressure with four or five guys. That helps out your coverage immensely.”

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy will get the start with Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined with a broken foot. But, the versatile offense is more about the scheme with talented offensive weapons, including running back Christian McCaffrey.

“He’s always been one of the best running backs for his ability to catch the ball,” Bucs safety Logan Ryan said. “They use Deebo Samuel the same way; he runs routes in the backfield. You got Brandon Aiyuk, who is a great route runner, Kyle Juszczyk, who is a great fullback, and George Kittle is a blocker and pass catcher. They have a lot of good football players on their team.”

The Niners have a strong defense, but the Bucs are one of the best teams at protecting the football. Quarterback Tom Brady has thrown only three interceptions this season.

Sunday’s game kickoff at 4:25 p.m. from Levi’s Stadium.