Bucs receiver Mike Evans nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today that wide receiver Mike Evans is their nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, presented by Nationwide. Evans has now been nominated four times for the prestigious honor, which recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities and excellence on the field.

“To be nominated for this award amongst the best our league has to offer is an incredible honor,” said Evans. “There is so much more to being a professional athlete than what you do on the field, and I am humbled to be nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year. I am so grateful to have this platform that allows me to positively impact those in need and to continue the important work we are doing through our foundation.”

In his 11 years in Tampa, Evans has put together a Hall of Fame resume for his incredible on-field performance and his off-the-field commitment to improving the lives of others. Evans’ four Walter Payton Man of the Year nominations, which equal Vincent Jackson's, are the most by a Buccaneer since 2000. He is an invaluable member of the Buccaneers locker room and is widely regarded as one of the most community-minded players in franchise history.

Hillsborough County Public Schools

Selected seventh overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, Evans has established himself as a prominent figure both on the field and in the community. Alongside his wife Ashli, he founded the Mike Evans Family Foundation in 2017 with the mission to make a difference in the lives of children and families in need. In doing so, he has established programming designed to empower youth, encourage education, and stand against domestic violence.

The Mike Evans Family Foundation awards college scholarships to graduating high school seniors annually. In 2024, the foundation awarded a record $170,000 in scholarship money to 15 graduating high school seniors, having awarded over half a million dollars in scholarship money since 2021.

Tying his on-field performance to his off-the-field giving, the Mike Evans Family Foundation established its Catch for Kids program in 2020. For every yard he earns during the season, one essential item is donated to help others, and for every touchdown he scores, 13 additional items are donated. Since the program was established, nearly 5,000 essential items have been donated to organizations based in Tampa as well as his hometown of Galveston, Texas.

Evans is also committed to helping kids succeed on the field, hosting the Mike Evans Family Foundation Youth Football Camp annually in Galveston. Working with his former high school coaches, local businesses, and community members, Evans hosts the camp free of charge. This year, he expanded beyond football and hosted a youth basketball league.

Throughout the holiday season, Evans continues to give. Annually, the foundation hosts a variety of events, including the “Catch for Christmas,” a holiday effort that raises money for victims of domestic violence, provides gifts for local children, and helps fund college scholarships for students—a tradition they are continuing this December.

Throughout his career, Evans has showcased his commitment to helping others and even more so during difficult times. Following the devastating impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton on the Tampa Bay area, the Mike Evans Family Foundation donated $50,000 to aid in relief efforts. In 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping the nation, the Evans family committed $100,000 from their foundation to support United Way Suncoast and the Galveston community to assist relief efforts. These efforts are just two prime examples of the many acts of kindness Evans has carried out during his career, showcasing his steadfast commitment to helping others while reluctant to bask in the praise that comes with that.

On the field, Evans has been a model of consistency and elite performance, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 10 seasons, the first player in NFL history to do so. In his 11th season, Evans has further cemented himself in franchise history, becoming the 11th player in NFL history to record 100 touchdown receptions while now occupying the role of the Buccaneers’ all-time scoring leader, joining Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Jerry Rice as the only non-kickers to hold a franchise lead in points scored. A Super Bowl LV Champion and five-time Pro Bowler, Evans holds the franchise record in touchdown receptions, total touchdowns, receiving yards and receptions. For the last eight seasons, has been named a Buccaneers captain.

WFTS Mike Evans is entering his tenth NFL season.

Each nominee will receive up to $55,000, and the winner will receive up to $265,000 in donations to their charity of choice. The NFL Foundation and Nationwide Foundation make all donations possible.

All 32 nominees will be recognized during the week leading up to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. The winner of the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally on FOX and the NFL Network on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Fans are once again encouraged to participate in Nationwide's annual Charity Challenge, a social media and online contest that allows fans to show support for their favorite Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee. Fans can vote on X by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with the last name/X handle of their chosen nominee or by voting directly on NFL.com/ManOfTheYear. The nominee who receives the most collective hashtag mentions and online votes will win an additional $35,000 donation from Nationwide to the charity of their choice, with the runner-up receiving $10,000 and the third-place winner receiving $5,000. Charity Challenge voting takes place from Thursday, Dec. 5 to Monday, Jan. 6.

Beginning Week 14 and continuing through the end of the season, each of this year's nominees will wear a special Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal in recognition of their accomplishments on and off the field.

For more information about the award, please visit NFL.com/ManOfTheYear.