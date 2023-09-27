Bucs ready for a "physical, nasty" match-up with rival Saints

TAMPA, Fla. — If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) want to make the playoffs and win the NFC South division, winning games against their division rivals is the key.

That starts with Sunday against the New Orleans Saints (2-1) — a team the Bucs beat twice last season on their way to a division title and hosting a playoff game.

“You get a feeling this is one that everyone has circled on their calendar when the schedule gets released,” Bucs’ quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “I’m looking forward it early on, this being a division game.”

“We know the history of this game over the last couple of years, what it has meant,” Bucs’ wide receiver Chris Godwin said. “We know it’s going to be a hard-fought game. We know they are going to bring it, and we’re going to bring it as well.”

There is plenty of history between these two teams. For starters, the last six NFC South champions have been with Tampa Bay or New Orleans.

Then there is the history between Bucs’ superstar receiver Mike Evans and Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore.

“It will be physical. It will probably be nasty,” Bucs’ left tackle Tristan Wirfs said. “They always have a good defense. It’s always a really physical game. You feel it afterward. It’s a little rivalry, so it gets a little chippy. Look at Mike and Marshon Lattimore every year.”

In week two last year, Evans and Lattimore were at the center of an on-field altercation. Both players were ejected and Evans was suspended for one game.

“We understand his past with this team. But we also know that he’s not going in there with the intention to hurt himself or the team,” Godwin said. “There is nothing to be said. He knows what he has to do. The goal is to win the game; Mike on the field really helps us win games.”

Evans is off to a scorching start with three touchdown receptions in the three games.

Kickoff is Sunday at 1 p.m.