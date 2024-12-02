Bucs RB Bucky Irving gives thanks to O-line for his 185-yard game

TAMPA, Fla. — Rookie running back Bucky Irving has become a real weapon in this Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) offense. In Sunday’s 26-23 overtime win at the Carolina Panthers, Irving piled up 185 scrimmage yards — that’s the most of any rookie in a game this season.

“I don’t really like taking all the credit,” Irving said. “It’s the guys up front. I think I got to do something real nice for those guys for Christmas. They’re getting the job done. I don’t want to take all the credit.”

Irving is the gift that keeps on giving for the Bucs — leading all rookies in scrimmage yards and rushing yards and is tied with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels with six rushing touchdowns.

“He’s getting more comfortable with the offense; the more comfortable he gets, the more you can give him, and the more he can do,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said. “Like you said, both of them are running well; we’re happy with both of them. Bucky has a skill you can’t teach. He can make people miss in the hole. He’s tough on the inside. Rachaad (White) had a big run at the end of the game. Using them both together seems to be working out for us.”

Irving is running in tandem with White, who closed out the game with a 38-yard run to set up the game-winning field goal in overtime.

“In our room, all our success is one,” Irving said. “If I am having success, everyone in the room is having success. Seeing your brother go out there, knowing he has your back, knowing I couldn’t be out there at the time, I got faith in Rachaad. Rachaad is a great guy, Rachaad is a guy that can make explosive plays. We all in the room are capable of doing that.”

Irving did suffer, what Bowles called a hip-pointer while returning a kick on Sunday. Irving added that he felt much better on Monday morning.

The Bucs return home this Sunday to host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-10) at 1 p.m.