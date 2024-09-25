Bucs prepare for Eagles while bracing for Hurricane Helene

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare on the field for Sunday’s week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Bucs staff members are preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Helene.

The goalposts have been removed at the practice facility, and Bucs signage along the fence has been secured.

Practice will be altered for Thursday, but the team’s focus will not change.

“It definitely puts us inside,” head coach Todd Bowles said. “Right now, the schedule is the same. It may change the meetings in the afternoon as far as making it up on Friday with an extra hour or so.”

“As I’m learning here, you kind of wait to see the direction of the storm and go from there,” quarterback Baker Mayfield added.

Over the last two weeks, Mayfield had already experienced the rush of hurricane-force winds, metaphorically speaking.

The quarterback had been sacked 12 times in two games. If the Bucs offense hopes to create any type of rhythm, Mayfield needs to stay clean.

“There is a fine line of trusting the timing of your feet,” Mayfield said. “Like I said after the game on Sunday, some of those are on me. I'm getting a little bit antsy, not trusting it as much, just trusting the timing of my footwork and just delivering the ball. Going through the reads true to what they are. If I have to make a play, make a play from there or throw it away.”

Tampa Bay beat the Eagles twice last season, including bouncing Philadelphia from the postseason. But the Eagles have a new weapon in running back Saquon Barkley - who leads the league in rushing yards and touchdowns.

“He’s one of the top two or three running backs in the league,” Bowles said. “You put that behind one of the top two or three offensive lines, and you’re going to have nothing but success. They got the receivers and tight end to match. He’s going to be a load to bring down. He’s got quick feet, he’s powerful, he’s fast, he can catch. He can do it all.”

The Bucs and Eagles kickoff at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.