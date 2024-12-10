Bucs players build new affordable home with Habitat For Humanity

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a home win on Sunday. But on Tuesday, they traded their football helmets for hardhats and got busy helping build an affordable home with Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough.

“We’re just that type of organization,” Bucs linebacker Yaya Diaby said. “We just love giving back. We just love doing stuff on and off the field. It’s always a good cause.”

Players donated funds to build a new home in East Tampa, and some of the guys are getting their hands dirty, too.

WFTS/Kyle Burger Yaya Diaby

“I’ve been messing around with power tools and all that stuff but this is the first time actually helping out on someone’s house,” Bucs defensive back Jamel Dean said. “Hopefully, the owner doesn’t walk by and say, ‘What are you doing? Are you trained for this?’”

One of those future new homeowners is Bianca Anderson.

“I feel like it’s a little bit emotional just because I know without all of the help, we wouldn’t get done as quickly,” Anderson said. “I’m very blessed they are all here.”

She said this new house will be a life changer for her and her family.

“It means so much to me, mostly because I have a two-year-old daughter,” she added. “Without this home, I am not sure where we would be. But I know I will have more financial stability with her. I can plan the future for her and myself.”

For players like Dean and Diaby, that’s what it’s all about.

“It’s so special,” Diaby said. “I can’t wait for the final piece and for them to actually see their home, enter, and get that key.”

“It’s a great feeling. I feel like I get my blessings back when I help others,” Dean said. “Being able to just a smile on their face brings joy to me.”

In return, the Bucs have a new fan.

“I don’t know too much about Bucs or football,” Anderson said. “But now I am going to yell with them, ‘Go Bucs!’”

In addition to the build, this year, the team will also help repair homes affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, participating in a home preservation project early next year.

Buccaneers players will fund the repairs, with the organization matched their contributions.