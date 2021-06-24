Bucs open up training camp practices to some, but not all fans

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday some fans will be allowed to attend training camp practices this year. But those fans will have to be season pass members, luxury suite owners, Stadium Club members, premium seat holders, and sponsors.

The rest of the fan base will have to settle for reports from training camp and the three preseason games to get a look at the defending Super Bowl Champions. For those who can attend, the 16 viewable practices will be in the morning starting at 8:30 a.m. and digital tickets will be required, and a $5 reservation will be added to each ticket with proceeds going to the Tampa Bay Bucs Foundation.

“With the return of fans to training camp and a sold-out crowd for the upcoming season at Raymond James Stadium, the excitement surrounding Buccaneers football is stronger than ever. The energy that the fans bring to our team creates a special atmosphere that our players feed off of and we can’t wait to see that passion on display once again,” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford.

The full open practice schedule can be seen below:

