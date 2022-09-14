Bucs look to end long regular-season losing streak vs. Saints

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) head to New Orleans to meet the only team that’s created trouble for them the last two seasons.

In fact, the losing streak goes much further. The Saints (1-0) have beat the Bucs in seven straight regular-season games.

“Any time you lose to a team more than once or twice, you try to put a finger on what they’re trying to do and what you’re doing and what you can do different,” head coach Todd Bowles said.

In the last four regular-season games with Brady under center, he’s turned the ball over multiple times in each game.

“They’re making plays number one,” Bowles said. “They have a good scheme and are making more plays than we are.”

“From a defensive standpoint, we played them really well,” defensive back Carlton Davis. “We just have to create more turnovers at the end of the day and get better field position for our offense so we can make their jobs easier. If we do that, we can turn the page on this rivalry.”

And then there is the Superdome factor. Saints fans are known to be the loudest in the league.

“For a player like myself, I feed on it,” linebacker Devin White said. “You want to shut their crowd up. That’s better than getting your crowd hyped. Take that same approach. Make them be quiet.”

Beating the Saints also means beating former Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston.

"I just want to touch him a bit, get him to the ground, get a sack on him. Get a pick off him,” White added.

The Bucs have not lost every game against New Orleans, they won the most important one — a playoff game during the 2020 season.

Sunday’s game against the Saints kicks off at 1 p.m.