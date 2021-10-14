Bucs look for 5-1 start with a win over Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — After dominating the Miami Dolphins Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a short week as they travel to Philadelphia Thursday night for a primetime match-up against the Eagles. The Bucs will be looking to improve their record to 5-``1 on the season and maintain their lead in the NFC South.

All eyes will be on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady who has been battling a thumb injury this week. Brady and Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians have downplayed any major concern about the injury and Brady will make the start against the Eagles.

Brady will be leading the number three offense in the league against the Eagles. For the season, Brady has completed 66 percent of his passes for 1,767 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. He's generated a quarterback rating of 108.5 while throwing for an average of 353.4 yards per game.

And the team has needed all of the passing it could get as the Bucs rushing offense has been average at best this season. The Bucs rank in the bottom half of the league in rushing yards gained this season and have managed just four rushing touchdowns on the season.

For Bucs fans, the Bucs' run game weakness plays right into the strength of the Eagles' defense. The Eagles rank third overall in pass defense and 30th in rushing defense, a complete opposite of the Bucs, who have a stellar run defense and weaker pass defense.

Philadelphia will rely on getting pressure on Brady with defensive linemen like Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox while the secondary relies on Darius Slay to keep the opponents' best receiver under wraps.

The Bucs have won 12 of their last 13 games dating back to last season and are looking to finish the first half of the strong with a road victory against the Eagles. Philly enters the game losing four of their last five games including last weekend's loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Game Details

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV: Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video

Mobile: Yahoo Sports, NFL App, Twitch, Bucs Official App

Injury Report

Bucs:

S - Antoine Winfield, Jr. - OUT

LB - Lavonte David - OUT

TE - Rob Gronkowski

C - Ryan Jensen - QUESTIONABLE

DL - Patrick Connor - QUESTIONABLE

OLB - Jason Pierre-Paul - QUESTIONABLE

Eagles:

T - Lane Johnson - OUT

All-Time Series Record

Eagles lead series 10-9 over the Bucs