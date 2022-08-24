Bucs' Logan Ryan sponsors free dog training classes

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Logan Ryan is in his first training camp with Tampa Bay.

Ryan knows that training is the key to success on the football field. His other passion is helping pets and their humans.

He and his wife Ashley are founders of R.A.R.F., The Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation.

“I’m much more than a football player; I try to be – and I’m all about animals like this – shelter dogs who are looking for a home,” Ryan said with a 5-year-old terrier mix, Cora, sitting in his lap.

“Beautiful dog, extremely active,” he added. “I heard she can go on some cross-country hikes. She can walk, she can jog, she loves the heat, loves to be out in the grass, so just a lot of fun.”

Ryan wants to encourage families to adopt dogs, and he’s here to help. R.A.R.F. is sponsoring free four-week virtual training scholarships for new owners who adopt dogs at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay by August 26.

Logan believes all dogs, not just sheltered dogs, need training.

“I try to promote pet retention,” he said. “A lot of reasons why people return their dogs, or the dogs don’t work in their household, is because they don’t train their dogs to be in their household. We teach our kids how to work in the household, we can’t give our kids back…I don’t believe you should give your animals back either.”

His passion for animal welfare came from Ashley, who started working at an animal shelter when they lived in Boston.

“It was sad. My wife was coming home and trying to find ways to get these dogs adopted,” he said. “I started throwing them up on Instagram called 'Ryan’s Monthly Rescue,' so these dogs can have a second chance.”

The Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation was founded in 2017 in Nashville.