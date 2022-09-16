Bucs likely to be without staring left tackle and wide receiver against Saints

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said it's unlikely wide receiver Chris Godwin plays this Sunday and that it would be hard for left tackle Donovan Smith to play.

Godwin suffered a hamstring injury Sunday night against the Cowboys. It was his first regular season game since tearing his ACL and MCL against the New Orleans Saints late last season.

"If I had to guess, I'd say he wouldn't," Bowles said of Godwin's chances to play, though he did leave a very small window open for him to take the field.

Smith hyperextended his elbow during the Week 1 game against the Cowboys. He left the game in the second quarter and did not return.

"Donovan will be close," Bowles said. "It will be hard for him to make it, but we'll see."

The Buccaneers have dealt with issues along the offensive line since the end of last season. Both starting guards from last season moved on (retirement, free agency), and starting center Ryan Jensen suffered a likely season-ending injury during training camp.

But nothing slowed the Bucs down in Week 1 against the Cowboys as Tampa ran for 152 yards and gave up just two sacks in the 19-3 win.