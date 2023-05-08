Bucs lend indoor facility to Robinson flag football during playoffs

TAMPA, Fla. — The Robinson High School flag football team has won six straight state titles. During this run, they’ve played many home playoff games. But not this season; not with their home field under construction.

“Our field wasn’t amazing, although I love Robinson,” wide receiver Tamala Jerson said. “It was very dusty, and a lot of holes.”

The Knights aren’t losing home playoff games, but their home turf is unplayable as it is a mound of dirt. A new synthetic turf field is being installed.

“It’s a really big difference. Not being to able to just walk to the field,” wide receiver Ryan Leclair said.

In the meantime, Robinson moved their practices to a nearby elementary school.

“We don’t want to change anything,” head coach Josh Saunders said. “We love having exactly doing the same thing all the time with no issues of where we’re going.”

But what about Robinson’s remaining home playoff games? That’s where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stepped up, lending their indoor practice facility to Robinson.

“I just watched the NFL Draft; seeing those guys come right out of college and be able to play on an NFL team is crazy,” Leclair said. “And, we’re playing on the same field they’re practicing on. It’s a really, really cool opportunity.”

The Knights won’t have their usual home-field advantage.

“Especially teams from out of the area that comes up to Robinson, the first thing they see is the seven state championship banners,” Saunders said. "It can be a little intimidating for those teams. We’ve played a lot in the Bucs facility, We’re used to that too.”

“I think we’ve done a good job of adjusting to the changes,” Jerson said. “Saunders does a great way of making sure we’re not too comfortable in where we are at.”

Robinson beat Gibbs 35-0 in the Regional Semifinal last week the Bucs facility. The Knights host Braden River Monday night in the Regional Final. They’re just three wins away from a seventh straight state title.

“There is definitely a lot of pressure trying to keep up that record, but I think it pushes us to be better and make sure we stay on top,” Jerson said.