Bucs' Haason Reddick is highly motivated to win and sack the quarterback

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge rusher Haason Reddick has been hard at work during his first mandatory minicamp in Tampa.

He was not in town earlier this month for OTA practices, which are voluntary. Instead, Reddick was working out on his own with a trainer.

Right off the bat, he addressed any speculation of a holdout.

“I’ll address it before y’all do,” Reddick said Wednesday. “Everybody was concerned about me not showing up to OTAs, but for me, I definitely made sure to stay in shape. I think I showed that to everybody out here. I don’t think it should’ve been a question. Just some things I had to button up on as I make this transition down here.”

There’s no question that he is among the NFL’s top pass rushers. Between 2020-2023, he recorded 50.5 sacks. However, last season, he played only seven games with the New York Jets due to a holdout.

But this year, he’s motivated to return to his previous form.

“Sometimes your own goals can align with teams goals,” he said. “That’s most important. Make sure your own goals align with the team's. As long as that happens, I think everything should be good.”

He does have a personal sack goal this year.

“I will say this, maybe double-digits,” Reddick said. “I don’t care if it’s ten. Maybe double digits. I just want to play good football.”

He’s only been in Tampa for a short time, but No. 5 is already proving to be a leader.

“He’s been great the last two days talking to guys on the sideline about hand placement, length, what foot to use, when to go under,” head coach Todd Bowles said.

“Actually, we just had a conversation yesterday in the film room,” linebacker Chris Braswell added. “He was saying, ‘On your rush, you want to act like you’re in a phone booth fighting. You don’t want to separate too much from your guy. You want to remain close.’ That was one of the biggest tips he gave everybody.”

If Reddick didn’t need any extra motivation, the Bucs will play the Cardinals, Panthers, Eagles and Jets this season. All four are Reddick’s former teams.