Bucs fans share excitement as the team heads to the playoffs

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have had fans on edge at the start, but in the end, the team’s win on Sunday proved why they’re easy to celebrate.

“Oh, it was a nail-biter, like they always are,” said Sylvia Owens. “This team makes you drink!”

Sylvia and Chuck Owens were in the stands, and on Monday, they made sure they snagged the right gear for the Bucs upcoming playoff showdown.

“We watched Baker when he played at Oklahoma, and oh gosh, we love him,” said Chuck Owens. “He’s got so much excitement. He can really fire up the team, the crowd, and win.”

“Everyone loves this team,” said Sylvia. “They feel everything: the bad, the good, the in-between. It’s just wonderful.”

As the Bucs prepare to face the Commanders, long-time fans shared it’s something they wouldn’t miss.

“The energy is amazing,” said Jill Johnson. “Everyone knows it’s you have to win or you’re out, and it’s just that much more elevated.”

For Lucretia Browning, the excitement of it all hits a little different. Her son, Jack Browning, is #5, the punter for the Bucs.

“As a rookie, it’s surreal, but to see him start from high school to junior college to college to now here, he’s obtained the ultimate dream,” said Browning.

If you’re hoping to catch the game in person, tickets range depending on where you’d like to sit and your budget.

A look on Monday afternoon showed two tickets in an upper corner for about $300 before fees, while seats along the Bucs sideline will likely run you well over $1,000.

No matter where you watch, there’s no question who these fans think will get the win.

“They’re going to win, what do you mean? They’re going to win!” said Chuck.

“Oh you know it, absolutely, go Bucs!” said Johnson.