Bucs enter day 1 of training camp with Super Bowl aspirations

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s day one of training camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This is where the journey begins as the Bucs work to make the playoffs for a fifth straight season. The team previously missed the playoffs from 2008 to 2019.

But this year’s team wants more than just another division title.

“Nobody wants to shoot for a division title,” head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday. “We’re in this to win the big thing…We’re talking about going from good to great.”

“Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” safety Antoine Winfield Jr. added. “We got a lot of players back. We have some young guys who are good and are filling some roles that we need. I definitely feel better than I did last year.”

WFTS/Kyle Burger Bucs RB Rachaad White during a blocking drill

Coming off a third straight NFC South Division title and a playoff win, the team expects more in year two with quarterback Baker Mayfield under center.

“Baker has the keys to the bus, and he’s driving it,” Bowles said. “He’s comfortable, and we’re comfortable with him. We’re in a great place right now. He has to run the offense.”

Mayfield’s top target, Mike Evans, enters his 11th season with the Bucs and is looking to extend his NFL record to 11 consecutive seasons on 1,000 yards receiving.

“Last year, we heard all the talk. We lost Tom [Brady], we’re ‘going to be trash,’ things like that,” Evans said. “We knew the caliber of players we had, and this year, we’re going to be better. It’s already showing. I know it’s just day one. But OTAs—it was different than it was the year before. We know Baker is going to be the guy. Last year, we didn’t know that.”

Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs has been playing it safe in the offseason to avoid injury while he awaits a long-term contract. But he was on the field for day one participating in drills with his teammates.