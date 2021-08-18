Bucs dropping too many passes in joint practice with Titans

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had some company at practice Wednesday morning. The team is hosting the Tennessee Titans for a pair of joint practices.

These practices give both teams a much more realistic look. They can run through scenarios, like red zone and the two-minute drill that they might not necessarily get in a preseason game.

“Really, really good practice,” head coach Bruce Arians said. “You can’t get anything better than going against another team.”

“The Titans defense is a good front,” Bucs offensive lineman Ali Marpet said. “However we’ve been going against our defense all training camp and they are very good. So, that’s helped us out a lot.”

After practice quarterback Tom Brady said the offense was not crisp and had too many dropped passes

“(Titans) tried to confuse you in the secondary which they did a good job of that a few times today,” Brady said.

“I didn’t think (Brady) was very sharp,” Arians said. “Our third-down percentage was really poor. We took some shots downfield when guys were open. He made some really good throws we dropped, too.”

“We didn’t connect on much today,” Brady said. “I always hate not competing well and say we are going to learn from it.”

The Bucs and Titans will have one more joint practice on Thursday before they play in a preseason game on Saturday. Arians expects to sit most of his starters in that game.