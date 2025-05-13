Bucs' defensive goal is to create more takeaways in 2025

TAMPA, Fla. — Four of the first five picks the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made in the NFL Draft were on defense.

However, their first pick was on offense with wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. You can’t deny Egbuka’s talent and leadership to justify general manager Jason Licht taking him 19th overall.

But if you ask the Bucs defensive assistant coaches, they did all they could to convince Licht to draft a defensive player with that first-round pick.

“I’ll give you a little insight,” outside linebackers coach Larry Foote said Tuesday, “Every chance you get to see Jason Licht or one of his staff in the coffee room, you pick up your guy. If you got a B+ player, he might be an A-. That’s basically how it goes. Coaches, do not get it twisted, we are the most selfish people in this league.”

Speaking of selfishness, the Bucs' defensive backs need to be more selfish with takeaways. Tampa Bay’s defense recorded only seven interceptions last season, which was tied for the fourth fewest in the NFL.

“The concentration and focus, we probably had about eight that were in our hands and didn’t make it,” defensive pass game coordinator George Edwards said. “That’s what it boils down to in this league. You have to make the interceptions and turnovers when they come to you. You've got to force the ball out of the offense's hands.”

The Bucs’ fourth pick David Walker should help with the team’s pass rush. Walker was also Foote’s favorite selection.

Walker totaled an absurd 39 sacks in his college career at Central Arkansas.

“He’s a dawg. He can rush the passer. He’s tough. Loves football. I know his height thing. That’s the reason why he slid,” Foote said.

The Bucs will kick off mandatory minicamp on June 10.