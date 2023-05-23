Bucs begin off-season voluntary workouts with QB competition

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting back into the swing of things with their first of ten voluntary off-season workouts.

Now that the team is on the field, the realization of replacing Tom Brady has set in, and there is real competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.

“I imagine there is nothing quite like playing with Tom, just how demanding he is,” Bucs tight end Cade Otton said. “I think the guys we have now are really demanding, too.”

Mayfield is playing with his fourth organization in less than a year, while Trask saw very little playing time behind Brady the last two seasons.

“I think they work well together,” head coach Todd Bowles said. “They help each other out, so it’s a healthy competition. I think it will take care of itself. They are grasping it pretty good.”

Both quarterbacks are under the watchful eye of first-year offensive coordinator Dave Canales.

“It just seemed like everyone was on the same page,” Mayfield said. “When you get the live bullets flying for the first time, a lot of times it can seem a little messy, especially for the younger guys for the first time. It was very organized, with limited pre-snap penalties. There is always room for improvement. For a first day, because of how Dave installed the offense, it was pretty good.”

Of course, these workouts are voluntary. Many of the veteran players chose not to attend, including linebacker Devin White, who requested a trade over unhappiness with his contract.

“We all understand it’s a business,” Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin said. “We know Devin loves ball. We know what Devin brings to the table. But we know it’s a business. That’s for him. When he’s here, we expect him to work and we know what he’s going to bring. That’s not in our control.”

The players also have no control over the oddsmakers in Las Vegas who say this team won’t be very good with whoever is starting at quarterback.

“I played in this division last year,” Mayfield said. “I’m pretty sure the Bucs won it. I don’t care what the people in Vegas are putting odds on. It’s May. We haven’t played a snap of football.”