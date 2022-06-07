Buccaneers to play Dolphins, Titans, and Colts in August preseason games

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Football League released the full preseason schedule Tuesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and all 31 other teams.

The Buccaneers preseason schedule will see Tampa open the preseason schedule at home on August 13 against the Miami Dolphins. The Bucs then hit the road for two preseason away games. The first on August 20 and a second on August 27 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Tampa Bay Preseason Schedule



8/13 Miami, 7:30

8/20 at Tennessee, 7:00

8/27 at Indianapolis, 7:30

The NFL season kicks off in earnest on August 4 with the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. This year's Hall of Fame Game will see the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Las Vegas Raiders at 8 p.m.