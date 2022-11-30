Buccaneers support nearly 45 charitable causes through 'My Cause My Cleats'

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) will be in the national spotlight against division rival New Orleans Saints (4-8) on Monday Night Football. The spotlight will also be used for a good cause.

‘My Cause My Cleats’ is a chance for NFL players to wear creative shoe designs to promote a charitable cause. More than 60 Bucs players, coaches, and staff members will showcase a wide variety of colors and designs on their feet, supporting nearly 45 different charitable organizations.

Linebacker Devin White will wear cleats to honor his ‘Get Live 45 Foundation.’

“It’s about giving back to foster kids around the Tampa Bay Area,” White said. “I will for the first time, wear my cleats in the game. I never wanted to wear bright colors, so I never wore pink cleats. I asked if they could make them the Tampa Bay color so I can feel comfortable wearing them so I can donate them for a great cause.”

Linebacker Lavonte David will encourage youth mentorship by supporting Big Brothers Big Sister. Tom Brady’s custom cleats recognize the Florida Disaster Fund.

In remembrance of his mother, rookie tight end Cade Otton’s cleats will benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation, dedicated to enhancing Parkinson’s Disease research.

Otton’s cleats are bright orange, with a sun to symbolize Sally’s love for outdoor activities.

“She just lived with so much joy. She was always wanting to laugh, make a memory,” Otton said. “I’m so thankful. It wasn’t just with her friends; it was with her kids and with her husband. She was a great friend, great mom.”

Sally unexpectedly passed away two days after Otton made his first career NFL reception.

In support of Otton, fellow tight end Cameron Brate will also be wearing Sally’s bright orange cleats.