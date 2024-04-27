Buccaneers select edge rusher Chris Braswell in the 2nd round of the 2024 NFL Draft

DETROIT, Mich. — After fortifying the interior of the offensive line in the first round, the Buccaneers went defense with their second-round pick.

With the 57th pick of the second round, the Bucs selected Chris Braswell, an edge rusher from Alabama. Braswell racked up 10.5 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles for the Crimson Tide. He also had a blocked kick and an INT return for a TD last season.

Thursday night, the Bucs selected Graham Barton in the first round of the NFL Draft. Barton is expected to immediately compete for a starting spot at either guard or center along the Bucs' offensive line.

The Bucs had several need areas coming into the 2024 NFL Draft including interior offensive line, cornerback, and pass rusher. The team could also use depth at wide receiver and on the defensive line.



2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Draft Picks Round 1, Pick 26 Graham Barton, C/G, Duke Round 2, Pick 25 (57th overall) Chris Braswell, Edge, Alabama Round 3, Pick 26, (89th overall) Round 3, Pick 29, (92nd overall) Round 4, Pick 25, (125th overall) Round 6, Pick 44 (220th overall) Round 7, Pick 26 (246th overall)