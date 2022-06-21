Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski announces retirement from NFL

TAMPA, Fla. — As soon as Tom Brady announced his return for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the focus turned to one of his favorite targets on the field, tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Unfortunately, it was not to be as the future Hall of Fame tight end announced his retirement on Tuesday.

“Gronk” as he’s affectionately known around the sports world, finished his contract in Tampa at the end of last season and was officially a free agent.

Last season, he started 12 games and caught 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns. According to pro-football-reference, Gronk caught 62% of the passes he was targeted on last season, up from 58% the season before. He also averaged 67 yards receiving per game for the season.

For comparison, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs caught 92 passes for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

With Gronk out, the Bucs have a large hole at tight end as the offseason rolls on. They'll have to look to free agency or trade to fill the Gronk-sized hole left on the offense.