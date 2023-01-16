Buccaneers activate Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen from injured reserve

TAMPA, Fla. — Just months after tearing ligaments in his knee, Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen has been activated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is eligible to play in Monday's Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced.

Jensen suffered the knee injury on the second day of training camp in late July 2022. His recovery, roughly six months, is very fast for any player, especially an offensive lineman.

The return of Jensen, assuming he's 100%, is a huge plus for an offensive line that has struggled this season. Bringing back Jensen gives the Bucs multiple Pro Bowl-level players along the offensive line and could help give the team's anemic running game a boost.

Jensen had been designated to return from injured reserve on December 28. That gave the Bucs a 21-day window to activate the veteran center. Jensen last played in a game on January 23, 2022, when the Bucs lost to the Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Jensen returned to the Bucs this season to team up with Tom Brady again. His return for Wild Card weekend could be the elixir Brady needs to work his playoff magic again.

Monday night's game will air on ABC Action News at 8 p.m. Join us for ABC Action News Red Zone before the game for everything you need to know to get ready for the Wild Card game.