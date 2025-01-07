Brian Bradley, Rick Peckham fitted for their Lightning Hall of Fame jackets

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning’s first NHL All-Star Brian Bradley and longtime play-by-play broadcaster Rick Peckham will be the next inductees into the Lightning Hall of Fame.

On Tuesday, the gentlemen were fitted for their custom Hall of Fame jackets. There was also a moment for the duo to reflect on their Lightning careers. One of the highlights on Bradley’s resume is scoring the first goal inside the Ice Palace, now known as Amalie Arena, in 1996.

“It was a special night. To score the first goal here against the New York Rangers,” Bradley said. “Then Gretzky scored the second goal. I think everybody knows who he is. It was quite an interesting night here.”

Bradley was the 36th overall pick by Tampa Bay in the 1992 NHL Expansion Draft. He led the team that season with 42 goals and 44 assists. He also played a key role in the early success of the NHL’s first franchise in a non-traditional market in Florida.

“Coming to Tampa, people had no idea what hockey was,” Bradley said. “To see where it’s grown from one the ice to in the communities and all the hockey rinks. Back in 1992, there were only one or two rinks in all of Tampa Bay. Now, there’s so many kids playing hockey.”

Peckham’s play-by-play voice also played a role in helping the Lightning organization grow.

“There’s still a bit of a small town feel in there and what you were able to do in the community reaches more people directly and you become embraced by the community. It means a lot,” Peckham said.

He became the Lightning announcer in 1995 and held the position for 24 seasons before retiring in 2020.

Kyle Burger / WFTS Rick Peckham gets fitted for Lightning Hall of Fame jacket

“You’d like to look back and say you were part of the beginning of a stretch where things were done very professionally on the broadcast level,” he said.

In 2020, Peckham was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame after being selected as the Hewitt Memorial Award Recipient, an award dedicated to recognizing distinguished members of the radio and television industry who made outstanding contributions to their profession and the game during their career in hockey broadcasting.

The Lightning Hall of Fame Game will be Feb. 1 when the Bolts host the New York Islanders.