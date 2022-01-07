Watch
Brady could set more passing records during Sunday's Panthers game

Daniel Kucin Jr./AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) in action during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Tom Brady
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jan 07, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — Sunday could see the greatest quarterback of all time, Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, break several single-season records.

The Buccaneers play the Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon and depending on how long Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady plays could determine if he breaks several single-season records. Here are some of the records Brady could set on Sunday.

  • Pass for 5,000 yards in a single season: Brady will throw for at least 5,000 yards for the second time in his career (2011).
  • 2nd QB to throw for 5,000 yards in a single season twice: Brady will join Drew Brees as the only other quarterback to throw for more than 5,000 yards in a single season twice
  • Most passes completed in a season: If Brady completes 16 passes, he’ll set the NFL record for most passes completed in a season
  • Most pass attempts in a season: If Brady throws 46 passes, it will set the NFL single-season record
  • Most passing yards in a season: If Brady throws for 243 yards, it will set the NFL single-season record
  • Most completed passes per game: Brady will set a personal record by the end of the game Sunday. He currently is completing 28.5 passes per game.
  • Most total offense yards in a single season: Brady could move into the top three for total offense in a single season if he generates at least 269 yards of total offense
  • Most passing yards in a season for the Bucs: if Brady throws for more than 119 yards, he will break the record for most passing yards in a season by a Bucs quarterback currently held by Jameis Winston.

The GOAT already holds the following career records:
Most passes completed; pass attempts; passing yards; passing touchdowns, and he is number two all-time in fourth-quarter comebacks with 42. He needs two more fourth-quarter comebacks to have the most all-time.

