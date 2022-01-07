Brady could set more passing records during Sunday's Panthers game

TAMPA, Fla. — Sunday could see the greatest quarterback of all time, Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, break several single-season records.

The Buccaneers play the Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon and depending on how long Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady plays could determine if he breaks several single-season records. Here are some of the records Brady could set on Sunday.

Pass for 5,000 yards in a single season: Brady will throw for at least 5,000 yards for the second time in his career (2011).

2 nd QB to throw for 5,000 yards in a single season twice: Brady will join Drew Brees as the only other quarterback to throw for more than 5,000 yards in a single season twice

Most passes completed in a season: If Brady completes 16 passes, he'll set the NFL record for most passes completed in a season

Most pass attempts in a season: If Brady throws 46 passes, it will set the NFL single-season record

Most passing yards in a season: If Brady throws for 243 yards, it will set the NFL single-season record

Most completed passes per game: Brady will set a personal record by the end of the game Sunday. He currently is completing 28.5 passes per game.

Most total offense yards in a single season: Brady could move into the top three for total offense in a single season if he generates at least 269 yards of total offense

Most passing yards in a season for the Bucs: if Brady throws for more than 119 yards, he will break the record for most passing yards in a season by a Bucs quarterback currently held by Jameis Winston.

The GOAT already holds the following career records:

Most passes completed; pass attempts; passing yards; passing touchdowns, and he is number two all-time in fourth-quarter comebacks with 42. He needs two more fourth-quarter comebacks to have the most all-time.