Brady a finalist for 2021 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year

Mark LoMoglio/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla. The Bucs face the Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)
Tom Brady
Posted at 4:20 PM, Jan 13, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL and FedEx said Thursday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is one of three finalists for the 2021 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year award.

The other finalists for the FedEx Air Player of the Year award include Los Angeles Chargers second-year quarterback Justin Herbert and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

In the 2021-2022 season, Brady has delivered a franchise-record performance while continuing to burnish his Hall of Fame passing numbers. This season, Brady led the NFL in passes completed, pass attempts, passing yards, passing touchdowns, passing yards per game, and passing attempts per game.

Brady threw for the second-most touchdowns in his career and had the second-highest single-season completion percentage in his more than 20-year career.

FedEx and the NFL said fans will have a chance to cast their vote for one quarterback and one running back starting today and running through February 9. Fans can vote on nNFL.com or through a Twitter poll.

In addition to the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year award, Brady is also a top contender for the NFL MVP award this season.

